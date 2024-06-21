Midday News Wrap: Pardons for Maryland marijuana convictions

Gov. Wes Moore pardoned 175,000 cannabis-related misdemeanor convictions on Monday.

Among the pardoned convictions, WYPR's Rachel Bay reported, more than 150,000 were for cannabis possession, and more than 18,000 for use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. The governor’s office estimated that at least 100,000 people are affected by the pardons.

Baye joins Midday to discuss the sweeping move, and what it means for thousands of Marylanders with low-level convictions on their record.