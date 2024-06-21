© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Midday News Wrap: Pardons for Maryland marijuana convictions

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 21, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Starting Saturday, adults in Maryland will be able to purchase cannabis from licensed dispensaries for recreational use. Credit: Lindsay Fox/Flickr
Starting Saturday, adults in Maryland will be able to purchase cannabis from licensed dispensaries for recreational use. Credit: Lindsay Fox/Flickr

Gov. Wes Moore pardoned 175,000 cannabis-related misdemeanor convictions on Monday.

Among the pardoned convictions, WYPR's Rachel Bay reported, more than 150,000 were for cannabis possession, and more than 18,000 for use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. The governor’s office estimated that at least 100,000 people are affected by the pardons.

Baye joins Midday to discuss the sweeping move, and what it means for thousands of Marylanders with low-level convictions on their record.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayCannabisWeedmarijuana legalizationMaryland Governor Wes Moore
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes