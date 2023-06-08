© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Maryland prepares for recreational cannabis on July 1st

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 8, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT
When the law about recreational cannabis changes in Maryland next month, what exactly will be different? How have changes to the legalization of marijuana gone in other states?
Edyttka1388 via Pexel
/
When the law about recreational cannabis changes in Maryland next month, what exactly will be different? How have changes to the legalization of marijuana gone in other states?

Change is, literally, in the air. And no, we do not mean the smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

As of next month, the laws around marijuana are set to change. In three weeks, if you are 21 years old or older, the possession and use of small amounts of recreational cannabis will be legal. Voters approved legalization last fall, but it has fallen to legislators and regulators to figure out how the sale and distribution of marijuana is handled.

New York Times columnist Ginia Bellafante joins Tom to talk about what New York’s experience has been with legalized cannabis. We are first joined by Brenda Wintrode, a reporter for our partner news organization the Baltimore Banner.

Brenda Wintrobe is a reporter with the Baltimore Banner.
Kirk McCoy, Baltimore Banner
/
Brenda Wintrobe is a reporter with the Baltimore Banner.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR Programsmarijuana legalization
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes