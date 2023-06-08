Maryland prepares for recreational cannabis on July 1st

Change is, literally, in the air. And no, we do not mean the smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

As of next month, the laws around marijuana are set to change. In three weeks, if you are 21 years old or older, the possession and use of small amounts of recreational cannabis will be legal. Voters approved legalization last fall, but it has fallen to legislators and regulators to figure out how the sale and distribution of marijuana is handled.

New York Times columnist Ginia Bellafante joins Tom to talk about what New York’s experience has been with legalized cannabis. We are first joined by Brenda Wintrode, a reporter for our partner news organization the Baltimore Banner.

Kirk McCoy, Baltimore Banner / Brenda Wintrobe is a reporter with the Baltimore Banner.

