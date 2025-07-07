Challenges Facing LGBTQ+ Elders

The National Resource Center for LGBTQ+ Aging says that within the next 5 years, the number of LGBTQ+ adults in America over the age of 65 is expected to reach the 7 million mark. Those elders face a number of challenges due, in part, to a lifetime of discrimination. They’re more likely to face poverty, homelessness, and have poor physical and mental health. We talk with Monte Ephraim, a retired social worker, who helped create a program for older adults at Chase Brexton.