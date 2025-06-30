Maryland school districts can’t stray from state curriculum standards under new law

Starting July 1, Maryland school districts will face mandated intervention from education leaders if they adopt curriculum that defies state standards — a process that could end in withheld funding.

The bill was first introduced in 2023, after Carroll County’s school board voted to ban information on LGBTQ+ identity from its classrooms.

It specifically required school districts to abide by the state’s Comprehensive Health Education Framework , and included a controversial provision that allowed parents to opt their children out of the “family life and human sexuality” unit — but not all mentions of gender and sexuality in the classroom.

But this spring, the state senate scrapped that language entirely. The new version, which becomes law Tuesday, requires the state education department to investigate reported curriculum discrepancies in any subject.

If districts don’t change their guidelines within 60 days of notice, Maryland education leaders can withhold state funding.

Delegate Kris Fair, who chairs the General Assembly’s LGBTQ+ Caucus, said these changes don’t hinder the bill’s original purpose — they expand it.

“The question became not just about health education, but rather about the broader context of, ‘Well, if they can do it with health education, can't they just do it with our history education? Can't they just do that with our mathematics framework?’” he told WYPR.

Fair said the end result is an “all-encompassing affirmation” that districts across Maryland will teach a “consistent curriculum.”

“It adds teeth to the conversation that says if school jurisdictions are not in compliance, that [the state education department] must act now; it's no longer optional,” he said. “The way the original code was written, it was very optional.”

Jaden Faris, co-chair of Maryland’s chapter of the LGBTQ+-inclusive education nonprofit GLSEN, echoed support for the new law.

“This now includes social studies, English, all the standards that MSDE put forth, and all of those classes and standards include LGBTQ+ issues,” he said.

Faris added that the expanded focus will help safeguard against actions from districts like Carroll County.

“School boards either comply or they don’t and risk losing money,” he said. “I think this bill reduces politicization of our school boards and just ensures all students in Maryland receive comprehensive education regardless of where they live, because currently, that's not what happens.”