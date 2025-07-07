2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
On The Record

Protecting the Mental Health of LGBTQ+ Youth

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published July 7, 2025 at 1:10 PM EDT
FILE - In this Sunday, June 11, 2017 file photo, Equality March for Unity and Pride participants march past the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
FILE - In this Sunday, June 11, 2017 file photo, Equality March for Unity and Pride participants march past the White House in Washington.

The Trump Administration’s assaults on LGBTQ+ rights - as well as recent Supreme Court decisions on gender affirming care and LGBTQ+ materials in schools - are having a significant impact on LGBTQ+ youth. The Trevor Project says about half of LGBTQ+ youth who want mental health care are not able to get it… and a national suicide prevention hotline could stop offering specialized support for LGBTQ+ people starting July 17. Licensed clinical professional counselor Tori-Lyn Mills talks about the mental health services LGBTQ+ youth need… and the challenges they face today.

Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
