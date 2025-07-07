Protecting the Mental Health of LGBTQ+ Youth
The Trump Administration’s assaults on LGBTQ+ rights - as well as recent Supreme Court decisions on gender affirming care and LGBTQ+ materials in schools - are having a significant impact on LGBTQ+ youth. The Trevor Project says about half of LGBTQ+ youth who want mental health care are not able to get it… and a national suicide prevention hotline could stop offering specialized support for LGBTQ+ people starting July 17. Licensed clinical professional counselor Tori-Lyn Mills talks about the mental health services LGBTQ+ youth need… and the challenges they face today.