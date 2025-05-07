BPD engages businesses to create safe places for the LGBTQIA+ community

In the first four months of this year, state legislatures across the country have taken up 575 bills targeting the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. That’s according to the American Civil Liberties Union, which tracks that activity.

On a federal level, the Trump administration is coming after the community on many fronts: in the military, education, healthcare… and even in the arts, with places as high profile as the Kennedy Center canceling week’s worth of events set to celebrate World Pride festival in Washington, DC.

The climate can feel dangerous. And in the midst of this atmosphere, the Baltimore City Police Department has started an initiative to offer support the LGBTQIA community. It’s called Safe Place.

We learn how it works from Sgt. Robin Blackmon, who works with auxiliary police volunteers and on hate crimes response and from Sgt. Doug Gibson, who oversees the mounted unit, soon to join the special liaison unit.

Find out how to make your business a Safe Place here.