BPD engages businesses to create safe places for the LGBTQIA+ community

By Ashley Sterner,
Melissa Gerr
Published May 7, 2025 at 10:06 AM EDT
Businesses can sign a pledge and receive a decal to place in a window, signifying their business is a safe haven should someone in the LGBTQIA+ community become a victim of crime or harassment. Photo: BPD
Businesses can sign a pledge and receive a decal to place in a window, signifying their business is a safe haven should someone in the LGBTQIA+ community become a victim of crime or harassment. Photo: BPD

In the first four months of this year, state legislatures across the country have taken up 575 bills targeting the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. That’s according to the American Civil Liberties Union, which tracks that activity.

On a federal level, the Trump administration is coming after the community on many fronts: in the military, education, healthcare… and even in the arts, with places as high profile as the Kennedy Center canceling week’s worth of events set to celebrate World Pride festival in Washington, DC.

The climate can feel dangerous. And in the midst of this atmosphere, the Baltimore City Police Department has started an initiative to offer support the LGBTQIA community. It’s called Safe Place.

We learn how it works from Sgt. Robin Blackmon, who works with auxiliary police volunteers and on hate crimes response and from Sgt. Doug Gibson, who oversees the mounted unit, soon to join the special liaison unit.

Find out how to make your business a Safe Place here.

Ashley Sterner
Ashley Sterner is the co-host of WYPR’s On The Record. With co-host Sheilah Kast, Ashley interviews artists, scientists, community leaders, and others.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
