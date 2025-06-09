Baltimore residents applaud mayor for gun violence reduction efforts

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said that the city is seeing its lowest homicide rate on record.

During a news conference Monday at the Mondawmin Mall parking lot, Scott said Baltimore has experienced a 22% drop in homicides and non-fatal shootings halfway into the year.

He acknowledged the progress but made it clear the work isn’t finished.

“Even losing one life is one too many,” said Scott, who, alongside his young son and other attendees wore orange, in recognition of Gun Violence Awareness Month — a national movement to honor lives lost to gun violence.

Wambui Kamau / WYPR Adam Rosenberg with LifeBridge Health praised the mayor for bringing his son to the news conference. "That is what centers me in this work," he said. "We're trying to keep those kids safe. Violence has become the number one killer of kids in America."

Leaders from three major health systems joined the mayor.

Executives from The Johns Hopkins Hospital, University of Maryland Medical Center and LifeBridge Health said collaboration has led to the reduction of gun violence to historic lows.

Together, they highlighted efforts to prevent gun violence and announced that free cable gun locks and firearm safety resources would be distributed throughout the summer by the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE).

“We’ve reduced gun violence by 52 percent at Sinai Hospital,” said Adam Rosenberg, executive director of the Center for Hope and vice president of violence intervention and prevention at LifeBridge Health.

“When you have that kind of reduction in gunshot wounds in your emergency room, it relieves your staff and patients from stress and trauma. It allows people to be seen more quickly,” Rosenberg continued.

He added the drop in gun-related injuries allows hospitals to focus on traditional medical needs, rather than preventable trauma caused by firearms.

As the news conference concluded, reporters began asking questions. When a journalist from a Sinclair-owned outlet pressed the mayor about squatters — ignoring the topic of gun violence — Scott responded sharply.

“It's a different day in Baltimore when your station doesn't want to ask me about homicides and shootings everyday,” he said.

Just then a man shouted from the crowd, “Yeah Mr. Mayor, you’re doing a good job!”

Dozens of residents had gathered, listening to the speakers closely. At his words, heads nodded, and a few claps rang out. Agreeing with the man, their slow clap grew into full applause.

