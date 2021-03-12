-
Today is a special jazz edition of On the Record, hosted by Andy Bienstock. Alexander Jarman tells us about founding the Baltimore Kissa Society, a…
A group of WYPR members and our program director, Andy Bienstock, went to Cuba last week for the International Jazz Festival in Havana. And WYPR’s City…
Terry Teachout is the drama critic for the Wall Street Journal. He’s also a jazz musician, and the author of several books. In 2009, he published a highly…
Ella Fitzgerald cut a classic record, Ella Sings Gershwin, in 1950. She was accompanied by a lone pianist who had an elegant touch: Baltimore’s own Ellis…