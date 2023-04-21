© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

New records revive Baltimore's magical Left Bank Jazz Society

By Sheilah Kast,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 21, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT
LP releases from Jazz Detective Records and Real to Reel Records.
LP covers courtesy record labels.
/

The Left Bank Jazz Society brought some of the biggest names in jazz to Baltimore, including Duke Ellington, Freddie Hubbard and Carmen McRae.

Hundreds of performances in the 1960s and 70s were hosted by the Left Bank Jazz Society in The Famous Ballroom—now the site of the expanded Charles Theatre in the Station North arts and entertainment district.

Recordings from its hallowed stage are set to be released Saturday, providing a new glimpse into this stunning chapter of jazz history.

Zev Feldmen, founder of Jazz Detective Records and co-producer of the releases joined us to discuss the music and history of the Left Bank Jazz Society.

We are also joined by Katea Stitt, Program Director for jazz station WPFW in Washington, D.C, and daughter of jazz saxophonist Sonny Stitt.

The three LPs are a joint project of local label Jazz Detective Records and Vancouver-based Reel to Real Records. They feature legendary jazz saxophonist Sonny Stitt on Boppin’ in Baltimore: Live at the Left Bank, Shirley Scott on Queen Talk: Live at the Left Bank and Walter Bishop Jr. on Bish at the Bank: Live in Baltimore

These LPs are available only at independent music retailers participating in Record Store Day, tomorrow, April 22.

To mark Record Store Day on Saturday, Stitt and Feldmen are set to join a panel discussion on the Left Bank Jazz Society at Joe’s Record Paradise in Silver Spring at 2pm.

Sonny Stitt in concert in 1974.
Christian Rose/Fastimage
/

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsJazzBaltimore music
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes