Essential Tremors

Mary Halvorson (Big Ears Festival Performer)

By Matt Byars and Lee Gardner
Published January 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST
Brian Cohen
Jazz guitarist Mary Halvorson

Mary Halvorson is often classified as a jazz guitarist, but her work — fluid, soulful and inventive — pushes boundaries, having been described as "the most future-seeking guitarist working right now" by NPR and "an unflinching original who has revealed new possibilities within the music" by The New York Times.

Hear how songs by Jimi Hendrix, Yusef Lateef and Robert Wyatt guided her musical development.

Essential Tremors is produced by Matt Byars and Lee Gardner and distributed by Your Public Studios.

Matt Byars and Lee Gardner
Hosts of Essential Tremors podcasts.
