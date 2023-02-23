James Brandon Lewis (Big Ears Festival Performer)

Saxophonist James Brandon Lewis has carved out a career as an instrumentalist, composer, bandleader, and collaborator who has played with a spread of artists within and beyond the jazz world, including instrumental power trio Messthetics.

In this episode, he discusses how tunes by Ornette Coleman, Archie Shepp and Abdullah Ibrahim, and Sonny Rollins influenced his playing.

Essential Tremors is produced by Matt Byars and Lee Gardner and distributed by Your Public Studios.