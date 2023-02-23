© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
EssentialTremors_primarylogo_1400px.png
Essential Tremors

James Brandon Lewis (Big Ears Festival Performer)

By Matt Byars and Lee Gardner
Published February 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST
Saxophonist James Brandon Lewis sits at a table holding a saxophone.
Ben Pier
/
Saxophonist James Brandon Lewis

Saxophonist James Brandon Lewis has carved out a career as an instrumentalist, composer, bandleader, and collaborator who has played with a spread of artists within and beyond the jazz world, including instrumental power trio Messthetics.

In this episode, he discusses how tunes by Ornette Coleman, Archie Shepp and Abdullah Ibrahim, and Sonny Rollins influenced his playing.

Essential Tremors is produced by Matt Byars and Lee Gardner and distributed by Your Public Studios.

Matt Byars and Lee Gardner
Hosts of Essential Tremors podcasts.
