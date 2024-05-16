© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

The distinct and soulful sound of Navasha Daya

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 16, 2024 at 12:41 PM EDT
Courtesy of Daya World, LLC photographed by Jazzystudios.

Navasha Daya is a Baltimore-based performing artist, songwriter and activist who has earned international acclaim. She has performed internationally, sharing stages with the likes of Erykah Badu, Joan Baez and Common.

She is also an activist and organizer. She cofounded the Healing & Performing Arts of the Youth Resiliency Institute, and she is also the co-director of the Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival in South Baltimore.

Navasha Daya is set to appear Sunday, May 19, at Baltimore’s Keystone Korner, celebrating the birthdays of Ella Fitzgerald and Duke Ellington.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddaymusicJazz
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes