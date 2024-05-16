The distinct and soulful sound of Navasha Daya

Navasha Daya is a Baltimore-based performing artist, songwriter and activist who has earned international acclaim. She has performed internationally, sharing stages with the likes of Erykah Badu, Joan Baez and Common.

She is also an activist and organizer. She cofounded the Healing & Performing Arts of the Youth Resiliency Institute, and she is also the co-director of the Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival in South Baltimore.

Navasha Daya is set to appear Sunday, May 19, at Baltimore’s Keystone Korner, celebrating the birthdays of Ella Fitzgerald and Duke Ellington.