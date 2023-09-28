© 2023 WYPR
Iconic singer, actress and television star Freda Payne takes the stage

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 28, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT
Freda Payne
Courtesy photo from Freda Payne
Freda Payne

My next guest is the iconic singer, actress and television star Freda Payne. She is appearing this weekend at Keystone Korner, the terrific jazz club in the Harbor East neighborhood of Baltimore.

Freda Payne had her first gold record hit in 1970 with Band of Gold. She has appeared on stage, in films, and as a host on a TV show. And she has worked with a who’s who of performers including Duke Ellington, Bob Hope, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Pearl Bailey, Omar Sharif, Quincy Jones, Liza Minnelli, and Sarah Vaughn, to name just a few.

Freda Payne just celebrated her 81st birthday.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

