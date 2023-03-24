Jazz singer Tierney Sutton is in town, and she stops by for a chat.

It's Midday on the Arts today, and we open the hour with the great jazz vocalist, Tierney Sutton, singing Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend from her ambitious 19-track CD, Screenplay, a 2019 collection of great songs written for movies.

Sutton has been nominated for a Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album 8 times, and a 9th time for arranging — that's one for every CD she has released over the last 10 years. And for more than two decades, she's been touring and recording with the Tierney Sutton Band, comprised of Christian Jacob on piano, Trey Henry on bass and CV Dashiell on drums.

Tierney Sutton and her band will be appearing this Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 at Baltimore’s wonderful jazz club, Keystone Korner in Harbor East.

But she joins us now, right here in Studio A...

Tierney Sutton's performances at Keystone Korner are slated for 7 and 9:30pm Saturday night and again on Sunday at 5 and 7pm. Click the club link for more information.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.