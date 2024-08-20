Two Harford County schools told not to drink water due to PFAS contamination

Harford County Public Schools are encouraging students at two high schools to not drink water on the premises due to possible PFAS contamination.

Students at Fallston and Harford High Schools should refrain from drinking from the water fountain or taps.

“Some schools, including our school, have tested positive at a level that the Maryland Department of Environment has strongly recommended we ensure no one drinks the water from the well,” an Aug. 13 letter from the school to parents and students stated. “We encourage all students and staff to bring their own refillable water bottle to school. Water fountains will be replaced with water dispensers, those schools that should not consume the water due to the PFAS levels, will have water brought into the kitchens for any onsite prep requiring water, and sinks will have signs reminding students, staff, and visitors that they are only to be used for handwashing, and not to drink water from the sinks.”

PFAS are a class of chemicals, sometimes called “forever” chemicals because of their ability to stay in ground water for long periods of time.

Exposure to PFAS can cause cancer, reproductive issues and developmental problems.

PFAS have been used since the 1940s in the creation of materials like cleaning products, cookware, nonstick pans, firefighting foam and stain-resistant carpeting.

MDE has been proactively testing water in preparation for an EPA regulation that will go into effect in 2027.

The Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances National Primary Drinking Water Regulation requires that public water systems must be monitored for PFAS.

Reverse osmosis and activated carbon filtering can be effective in removing PFAS from drinking water.

HCPS has not said how it will address the treatment of the groundwater in the future.