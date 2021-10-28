The Firing of Harford Co. Health Off. Dr. David Bishai: Two Perspectives

Now, a conversation about a dispute over the Harford County Health Department’s handling of the COVID 19 pandemic. Dr. David Bishai is a public health expert on the adjunct faculty of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He was abruptly removed as the County’s Health Officer last Friday.

Maryland Delegate Lauren Arikan, a Republican, represents the 7th District, including Harford and Baltimore Counties, in Annapolis.

We will hear from Dr. Bishai later in the program, but first, we're joined by Maryland's 7th District Delegate Lauren Arikan, the Republican Deputy Minority Whip in the General Assembly, who represents Harford and Baltimore Counties. Last May, Del. Arikan began calling for Dr. Bishai's removal. She joins us on Zoom to explain why.

Later, we're joined by Dr. David Bishai, who discusses his year-long service to Harford County's public health and anti-COVID efforts, and his sudden and unexplained termination by the county council last week.

