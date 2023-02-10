© 2023 WYPR
The Baltimore Banner

Cockeysville gunman captured after allegedly shooting second officer, leading police on chase into Fallston

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Julie Scharper,
Kristen GriffithLiz BowieCadence Quaranta
Published February 10, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST
ECFXHWX2MZHFZDW35CJMMAMQSU.jpg
Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner
/
Baltimore County police chief Dennis Delp and County Executive Johnny Olsezwski at a press conference speaking about the second shot officer.

The three-day manhunt that stretched from the suburbs of Cockeysville to the fields of Harford County, that left a second police officer shot, closed schools in two counties and caused nervous families to stay home and lock their doors, ended before sunrise Friday.

Harford County Sheriff’s deputies had 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum pinned down among the rocks in a field near Fallston Mall. Helicopters and surveillance drones circled over his head. Officers shouted orders, but Linthicum would not surrender.

With daylight approaching, around 5:45 a.m., officers moved in and arrested Linthicum. He resisted, the sheriff said, but no one was hurt. They led him away in handcuffs.

This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner:  Cockeysville gunman captured after allegedly shooting second officer, leading police on chase into Fallston

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

