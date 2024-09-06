A fight and shooting in a Harford County high school Friday resulted a 15-year-old student being hospitalized in serious condition and a second student being arrested.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said at a press conference that the injured student was treated immediately by school personnel. The alleged shooter, a 16-year-old in his first day on campus, fled and was caught after residents called 911, Gahler said.

Police has not spoken to the teen, who was found after “banging on doors” in a nearby neighborhood, Gahler said

Gahler officers responded to calls about a possible active shooter at the school around 12:36 p.m.

“Thankfully, that was not the case,” he said.

The school’s principal and resource officer heard a commotion in the first-floor men’s bathroom, but did not hear the shot, Gahler said. There was some sort of altercation between students, and a 16-year-old pulled a gun, Gahler said. The 16-year-old left the school. Other students brought the 15-year-old to the hallway.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Teen shot and a second student arrested after fight at Harford County high school

