What Ya Got Cookin': Summer Edition with Baltimore award-winning chefs

What Ya Got Cookin is back with a summer edition! Today, we learn tips and great recipes for the summer from chefs John Shields and Damian Mosley.

John Shields is the proprietor of Gertrude's Chesapeake Kitchen at The Baltimore Museum of Art. He also has a collection of recipes in the book Chesapeake Bay Cooking.

Damian Mosley is the owner of Blacksauce Kitchen, a catering and mobile food business in Baltimore.

We also take a moment to congratulate chef Cindy Wolf, the owner of Charleston, for her 2025 James Beard award.

Roasted Peach Ice Cream Recipe | Chesapeake Bites

Roasted Peach Ice Cream Recipe



1 pound barely ripe peaches,



peeled, pitted and diced



1 1⁄2 teaspoons cinnamon



1 can (14-ounce) sweetened condensed milk



2 cups heavy cream



2 cups half and half

Directions

1 - Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Convection works best.

2 - Toss the peaches with cinnamon and place on a lightly greased baking sheet. Place in the oven and roast for about 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool completely.

3 - Whisk all ingredients together and place in an ice cream freezer. Process according to manufacturer's instructions. Normally the process takes about 25 minutes or until it sounds as if the motor is straining and the canister begins to slow.

4 - Transfer ice cream to a bowl, cover tightly with a lid or plastic wrap and freeze until ready to serve.

Back Creek Inn Crab Quiche with Sweet Corn & Tomato | Chesapeake Bites

Ingredients:



Pastry dough for a 9-inch single-crust - homemade or store bought



3 eggs, lightly beaten



½ cup mayonnaise



2 tablespoons flour



1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme



Freshly ground black pepper



8 ounces Swiss or gruyere cheese, finely shredded (about 2 cups)



½ small red onion, very thinly sliced



½ cup sweet corn kernels



½ cup diced ripe tomato



1 pound lump crabmeat, picked over for shells

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350-degrees F.

Line a 9-inch pie pan with the pastry dough.

Combine the eggs, mayonnaise, flour, thyme, and black pepper in a bowl. Mix well. Gently stir in the cheese, onion, corn, and tomato. Then add the crabmeat and fold in very gently. Then add the crab mixture into the pie shell.

Bake until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, about 40 to 45 minutes.

Remove from the oven and allow to rest for at least 15 minutes before serving.

Serves 6 to 8

