Making the Perfect Vinaigrette

Even though we’re entering a season when we are prone to eating heavier foods, there is always room for a salad. That little bit of green on the plate looks very inviting many times. To enjoy a good salad you need to have a good salad dressing, and Chef Jerry Pellegrino believes, this is where it becomes handy to know how to make a good vinaigrette.

A vinaigrette is one of the most basic recipes and is something every home cook should know how to make. There are three basic ingredients: oil, vinegar and an emulsifier. In addition there can be sweeteners, spices or other flavor ingredients. As far as equipment goes, you only need a bowl and a whisk.

Ideally, a vinaigrette should be creamy and tangy but not overly sour or acidic. It should stay blended and not break apart like a bad sauce. Here are some of Jerry’s tips on how to perfect the task of making a great vinaigrette.

Use the right ratio

While the classic French ratio is three parts oil to one part acid, you can adjust the proportion to suit your taste.

3:1 oil-to-vinegar: Produces a creamy, classic, and well-balanced dressing.

Build a strong emulsion

Since oil and vinegar naturally separate, you need a vigorous mixing method and an emulsifier to bind them together into a creamy mixture.

Emulsifiers: Dijon mustard is a classic choice, but you can also use honey, maple syrup, mayonnaise, or mashed garlic.

Choose your oil wisely

The oil forms the base of your vinaigrette, and its flavor will come through in the final dressing.

Extra-virgin olive oil: A high-quality EVOO adds a peppery or fruity flavor. It works well with robust greens like arugula.

Balance with other ingredients

Sweetener: A little honey, maple syrup, or agave can balance the acidity of the vinegar.

Refine your technique

Room temperature ingredients: For the easiest emulsification, make sure all your ingredients are at room temperature.

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Ingredients

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

1 cup blended oil

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Salt, pepper and sugar to taste

Add the balsamic vinegar and the Dijon mustard to the bowl of a food processor fitted with chopping blade. Season with salt, pepper and sugar and pulse a few times to combine. Turn on the processor and slowly add the oil in a steady stream through the lid. When all the oil has been added turn off the machine. Transfer the vinaigrette to a bowl and chill the vinaigrette

Tarragon Vinaigrette

Ingredients

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup loosely packed fresh tarragon leaves

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar or sherry vinegar

1 teaspoon water

1 small shallot, peeled and sliced

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon of sea or kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon honey (optional)

Put all the ingredients except the oil in a small food processor and process until chopped and well combined. With the food processor running, slowly drizzle in the olive oil.

