Midday's 2025 Pre-Thanksgiving Special: 'Whatcha Got Cookin'?'

Today, we continue a beloved tradition since 2016: the 'Whatcha Got Cookin'? Pre-Thanksgiving Special here on Midday.

Our mission is simple: If you’ve got questions, we’ve got two wonderful chefs at the ready to share recipes and tips to help make your Thanksgiving dinner a delicious and memorable affair:

Damian Mosely (left) is the chef and proprietor of Blacksauce Kitchen in Remington; John Shields (right) is the chef and co-founder of Gertrude's Chesapeake Kitchen, located at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

Chef Damian Mosley is the award-winning creative force behind Blacksauce Kitchen, which you can find at the Waverly Farmer’s Market and at their storefront on 29th Street in Remington…

John Shields is a chef and the proprietor of Gertrude's Chesapeake Kitchen at the Baltimore Museum of Art, and the host of Chesapeake Bites on YouTube. His latest book is The New Chesapeake Kitchen…

photo by Rob Sivak/WYPR Rosemary Hall with son, Tom, in Studio A for the 2018 Pre-Thanksgiving edition of Whatcha Got Cookin'?

And, as we do every year on this day before the big day, we’ll check in with Tom's mom, to find out what Ms. Rosemary is contributing to her Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Here are a few of John and Damian's favorite Thanksgiving recipes:

From Chef John Shields:

Baltimore-style Sauerkraut & Apples

(Serves 8)

Ingredients:

6 tablespoons (¾ stick) butter

4 slices of bacon, cut into ½-inch pieces (optional)

1 small onion, thinly sliced

3 tart apples, such as Stayman or Pippin, peeled, cored, and thinly sliced

2 pounds sauerkraut, drained and lightly rinsed

1 bottle (12 ounces) flat beer - or apple cider

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ teaspoon caraway seeds (optional)

Melt the butter in a heavy pot and render the bacon, if using, for a few minutes. Add the onion and apples and sauté for 3 to 4 minutes. Put the sauerkraut in the pot. Pour in the beer or apple cider, and then add salt, pepper, and caraway. Toss together, then bring to a boil. Cover tightly, reduce the heat, and simmer for 45 minutes. Or bake in an oven preheated to 350°F. for 1 hour. Remove from the oven, stir, and serve hot.

Apple & Chicken Sausage Stuffing

(Serves 8)



Ingredients:

2 T olive oil or butter

6 oz chicken sausage

1 onion, finely diced

3 garlic cloves, crushed

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled and diced

1 T chopped fresh thyme

1 T chopped fresh marjoram

2 T cognac

¼ cup chicken stock

1 cup crushed matzo or panko breadcrumbs

Heat the olive oil or butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Cook the sausage for 5 minutes, then remove from the pan with a slotted spoon, but do not discard the oil. Add

the onion to the pan and cook until soft and translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic, apple, herbs, and cognac. Sauté for 3 minutes. Add the chicken stock, and reduce to half, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Add the matzo or breadcrumbs to the mixture. Crumble the sausage, stir it in, and cook for 10 minutes. Allow to cool long enough to handle.

Yolanda’s Sweet Potato Pie

(Serves 8)

Ingredients:

Pastry dough for 9-inch pie

2 cups mashed cooked sweet potatoes

½ cup white sugar

½ cup firmly packed brown sugar

2 eggs, beaten

2 teaspoons lemon extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup milk or light cream

2 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground mace

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Line a 9-inch pie plate with dough. In a large bowl mix the sweet potatoes well with the sugars. Beat in remaining ingredients. Pour into the pie shell and bake for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake 30 – 35 minutes, or

until the custard is set.

Mrs. Harrison’s Oyster Fritters

A little background:

The late Alice Harrison was an institution on Tilghman Island. The matriarch of the ever-popular Harrison’s Chesapeake House Restaurant on the island, “Miss Alice,” as she was referred to by her friends and customers, came from humble beginnings. She worked at waterfront canneries and crab-picking houses and went on, with her husband Levin, to build a charter fishing business, resort hotel, and the renowned restaurant. She worked in the restaurant kitchen making batches of her legendary crab imperial right up to the time of her passing at the age of ninety-two. Some years ago, Mrs. Harrison provided me with this recipe for her light oyster fritters, which she served with chicken salad.

(Serves 6 to 8)

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup milk

1 quart shucked oysters with liquor

Vegetable oil, for frying

Mix together the flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper ina large bowl. In a smallbowl, mix together the eggs and milk. Beat the egg mixture into the dry ingredients until a smooth batter is formed. Stir in the oysters.

Pour oil into a skillet to a depth of 1 inch and heat until very hot, about 375°F.

For each fritter, scoop out 3 to 4 oysters with batter. Fry until golden brown on both sides, about 5 minutes. Remove with a slotted utensil to paper towels to drain. Serve with tartar sauce!

From Chef Damian Mosely, this large-scale recipe for a truly grand family gathering:

Blacksauce Kitchen's Mac & Cheese :

(Yield: 1 super-full bus tub, or ~30-40 people)

Ingredients:

8 lbs cooked macaroni elbows

200g fat (canola & butter)

250g flour

(Combine these in a pot over a low flame to make a blonde roux; keep whisking, fam.)

6 quarts half n half

1 TBS paprika

1 TBS dried thyme

1 TBS dried sage

1 TBS granulated garlic

1 TBS sassafras (file powder)

1 TBS ground pepper

3 TBS kosher salt

Whisk these into your roux; cook on a low flame until thickened, whisking periodically.

2 lbs. shredded parmesan

8 lbs. shredded cheddar/gruyere/smoked cheddar/jack

Fold pasta, cream sauce, and shredded cheese together in a HUGE bowl or bus tub; pan up, top with more shredded cheese and bake uncovered for 40 minutes at 350F.

We wish you all a Happy Thanksgiving!