Ambitious bill aims to reduce greenhouse gases in Maryland
The State Senate gave preliminary approval Wednesday to a wide-ranging bill that aims to eliminate greenhouse gases in Maryland by 2045, but not before…
The state launches a new campaign to encourage hesitant residents get vaccinated. A local barber is bringing health screeners into barbershops & salons…
In the world of climate related bills, it’s not often you hear of a legislative hearing that draws minimal opposition, or where labor and environmental…
NewsJoe Lowe recently was having a beer in a bar in Bowleys Quarters in Middle River. Bowleys Quarters is prone to flooding, most infamously in 2003 when…
Climate change is real and human activity is driving it. That is the science, and teachers and administrators say it’s being taught that way in Baltimore…
What is driving climate change? According to a recent Goucher poll, your answer to that question has a lot to do with whether you are a Democrat or a…
Hundreds of Baltimore students left class and walked to City Hall on Friday to demand local and national leaders take action to lessen the impact of…
Farmers live a gambler’s life. And with climate change, the odds for farmers are changing. The state is trying to help farmers plan for what the changing…
On a warm, picture perfect late summer day, Rob Deford, the President of Boordy Vineyards in Baltimore County is pointing out some of his grapes that are…