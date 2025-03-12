The world’s failure to deal with the climate crisis is “The Great Derangement,” says award-winning writer Amitav Ghosh. He traces how capitalism and colonization led to more burning of fossil fuels, and why artists and writers, if they chose, could reimagine the future.

Ghosh will be speaking at the Loyola Symposium , "The Great Uprooting: Migration and Movement in the Age of Climate Change" on 3.13 at 6:30. More information here.