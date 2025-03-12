2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Loyola symposium: "The Great Uprooting: Migration and Movement in the Age of Climate Change"

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published March 12, 2025 at 10:05 AM EDT
Photo: Provided by LUMd
Photo: Provided by LUMd

The world’s failure to deal with the climate crisis is “The Great Derangement,” says award-winning writer Amitav Ghosh. He traces how capitalism and colonization led to more burning of fossil fuels, and why artists and writers, if they chose, could reimagine the future.
Ghosh will be speaking at the Loyola Symposium , "The Great Uprooting: Migration and Movement in the Age of Climate Change" on 3.13 at 6:30. More information here.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
