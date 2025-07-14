2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
On The Record

What do your BGE rates have to do with Kevin Plank's development dreams?

By Sheilah Kast,
Melissa Gerr
Published July 14, 2025 at 11:40 AM EDT
Baltimore Peninsula (formerly Port Covington) in South Baltimore, in a pre-development stage, as led by Kevin Plank, founder and CEO of Under Armour. Photo: By Ajay Suresh/Wikimedia Commons
Ajay Suresh
Baltimore Peninsula (formerly Port Covington) in a pre-development stage imagined by Kevin Plank, founder and CEO of Under Armour. Photo: By Ajay Suresh/Wikimedia Commons

We’ve had a stretch of hot weather. Triple digits, some days. High humidity almost always. We’ve been running our air conditioners nearly nonstop -- using a lot of current. We’re all facing colossal electric bills, which means we’d really like to know why electric rates are so high.

We talk with Baltimore Banner business and development reporter Giacomo “Jack” Bologna has looked into BGE’s charges and how they got where they are.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
