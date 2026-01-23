BGE's utility rates: Why the hikes and how much higher will they go?

Next on Midday, guest host and WYPR News Director Matt Bush spotlights a topic that’ll be on many people’s minds as they buckle in for a snowstorm this weekend: heating and energy costs.

Electrical bills have surged in recent years and are set to increase three more times in as many months, starting January 31.

A survey conducted last year by UMBC’s Institute of Politics found that about 8 in10 Baltimore County and city residents said household energy bills were a top concern.

What’s behind the hikes, and what can residents expect in the future?

Bria Overs is a business reporter for the WYPR's news partner, The Baltimore Banner, where she has been writing about the BGE’s latest rate hikes.

She joins Matt on Zoom.