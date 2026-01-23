2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

BGE's utility rates: Why the hikes and how much higher will they go?

By Matt Bush,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published January 23, 2026 at 12:25 PM EST
BGE Offices.
photo by Ulysses Munoz for the Baltimore Banner.
BGE Offices.

Next on Midday, guest host and WYPR News Director Matt Bush spotlights a topic that’ll be on many people’s minds as they buckle in for a snowstorm this weekend: heating and energy costs.

Electrical bills have surged in recent years and are set to increase three more times in as many months, starting January 31.

A survey conducted last year by UMBC’s Institute of Politics found that about 8 in10 Baltimore County and city residents said household energy bills were a top concern.

What’s behind the hikes, and what can residents expect in the future?

Bria Overs is a business reporter for the WYPR's news partner, The Baltimore Banner, where she has been writing about the BGE’s latest rate hikes.
She joins Matt on Zoom.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayThe Baltimore BannerBGEUtilities
Stay Connected
Matt Bush
Matt Bush spent 14 years in public radio prior to coming to WYPR as news director in October 2022. From 2008 to 2016, he worked at Washington D.C.’s NPR affiliate, WAMU, where he was the station’s Maryland reporter. He covered the Maryland General Assembly for six years (alongside several WYPR reporters in the statehouse radio bullpen) as well as both Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.
See stories by Matt Bush
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak