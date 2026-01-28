BGE’s Customer Relief Fund sees surge in applications

Frigid temperatures will last throughout the week in the Baltimore region, coming at a time when energy costs continue to rise. At the start of the month, the average residential gas bill increased by just over $2, while electric bills rose by about $1.

Baltimore Gas and Electric says unusually cold weather and Maryland’s limited power supply drive energy demand. Energy advocates, however, point to poor policy, corporate greed and utility overspending.

Applications for BGE’s second Customer Relief Fund, which opened last week, are now closed. BGE spokeswoman Jane Ballentine said the company will know in the coming weeks how many residents received assistance. The utility donated $2.5 million to the United Way of Central Maryland to help residential gas customers who owe more than $250.

Last year, BGE’s first customer assistance fund also closed earlier than expected due to a surge in applications.

Despite the fund’s closure, residents still have options. According to Ballentine, BGE is offering due-date extensions and has stationed assistance ambassadors at Community Action Program (CAP) centers and libraries across Baltimore City to provide personalized support.

Residents can also expect a small credit toward their energy bills from the Maryland General Assembly by spring.

Where to find help now

All programs are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. unless otherwise noted.



January 29 - Baltimore City Eastern CAP Center , 1731 East Chase Street



, 1731 East Chase Street February 3 - Baltimore City Northwest CAP Center , 3939 Reisterstown Road



, 3939 Reisterstown Road February 5 - Baltimore City Northwest CAP Center , 3939 Reisterstown Road



, 3939 Reisterstown Road February 10 - Baltimore City Eastern CAP Center , 1731 East Chase Street



, 1731 East Chase Street February 12 - Baltimore City Eastern CAP Center , 1731 East Chase Street



, 1731 East Chase Street BGE at the Enoch Pratt Library : All programs are scheduled from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.



: All programs are scheduled from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted. February 18 - Walbrook Branch, 3203 W. North Avenue



March 18 - Waverly Branch, 400 E. 33rd Street

Long-term solutions

Gov. Wes Moore on Tuesday announced the Lower Bills and Local Power Act as part of his legislative agenda. In a statement, Moore said the plan is aimed at reducing energy costs, modernizing the electric grid and expanding local power generation.

If approved by lawmakers, the proposal would fund solar and battery storage projects and set aside $100 million for energy rebates for customers later this year.

Some Republican lawmakers criticized the proposal. Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey and Senate Minority Whip Justin Ready said the plan does not address short-term bills and relies too heavily on mandates and solar projects.