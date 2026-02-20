2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

From energy to flooding, Maryland confronts climate change realities

By Rebecca Hersher,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published February 20, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 15, 2016 file photo three of Deepwater Wind's turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I. Maryland regulators on Thursday, May 11, 2017, approved plans for the nation’s first large-scale offshore wind projects. The Maryland Public Service Commission awarded renewable energy credits for two projects off Maryland’s Eastern Shore near Ocean City. Those projects significantly outrank by size the nation’s sole offshore wind farm known as Block Island off Rhode Island. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Michael Dwyer
/
AP
Maryland's ambitious goals to reduce its carbon emissions and rely more on clean, renewable energy sources have included plans for an array of off-shore wind turbines near Ocean City, Maryland, that would dwarf even these massive Deepwater Wind turbines off Block Island, R.I. But those plans are being stymied by the Trump Administration, which has been openly hostile to wind and solar energy development.

Today, NPR Climate Desk correspondent Rebecca Hersher joins us as Midday's guest host to dig into some climate-related stories happening right here in Maryland.

In 2022, Maryland set some of the country’s most ambitious goals for cutting CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions, the leading drivers of global climate change.

But that was before a federal administration came to power that is hostile to two pillars of the green energy revolution: solar and wind.

Four years after those emission reduction goals were set, Rebecca checks on Maryland's progress with The Baltimore Banner’s climate and environment reporter Adam Willis.

Then...the latest on the state’s first offshore wind farm. Is the 2-gigwatt clean energy project dead in the water? Rebecca talks with Aman Azhar, environmental justice reporter at Inside Climate News.

Plus, increasingly intense rainstorms mean increasingly intense flooding...and Baltimore is not immune. The Baltimore Office of Sustainability wants to make the city more resilient. But is there enough urgency? Rebecca is joined by Office of Sustainability Director Ava Richardson, and by Professor Benjamin Zaitchik, a climate scientist and chair of the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Johns Hopkins University.

You're welcome to join the conversation! What are your concerns about Maryland's efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote solar and wind power? How has chronic flooding in Baltimore's watershed affected you?

Email us at [email protected], or
Call us at 410.662.8780

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayrenewable energyClimate changeBGEMayor's Office of Sustainability
Stay Connected
Rebecca Hersher
Rebecca Hersher (she/her) is a reporter on NPR's Climate Desk, where she reports on climate science, weather disasters, infrastructure and how humans are adapting to a hotter world.
See stories by Rebecca Hersher
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak