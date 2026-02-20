From energy to flooding, Maryland confronts climate change realities

Today, NPR Climate Desk correspondent Rebecca Hersher joins us as Midday's guest host to dig into some climate-related stories happening right here in Maryland.

In 2022, Maryland set some of the country’s most ambitious goals for cutting CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions, the leading drivers of global climate change.

But that was before a federal administration came to power that is hostile to two pillars of the green energy revolution: solar and wind.

Four years after those emission reduction goals were set, Rebecca checks on Maryland's progress with The Baltimore Banner’s climate and environment reporter Adam Willis.

Then...the latest on the state’s first offshore wind farm. Is the 2-gigwatt clean energy project dead in the water? Rebecca talks with Aman Azhar, environmental justice reporter at Inside Climate News.

Plus, increasingly intense rainstorms mean increasingly intense flooding...and Baltimore is not immune. The Baltimore Office of Sustainability wants to make the city more resilient. But is there enough urgency? Rebecca is joined by Office of Sustainability Director Ava Richardson, and by Professor Benjamin Zaitchik, a climate scientist and chair of the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Johns Hopkins University.

You're welcome to join the conversation! What are your concerns about Maryland's efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote solar and wind power? How has chronic flooding in Baltimore's watershed affected you?

