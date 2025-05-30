Safeguarding Nesting Ospreys and Maryland Power Infrastructure

Ospreys are one of the largest birds of prey in North America, with a wingspan of up to six feet. Many spend their summers catching fish, building nests, and having babies around the Chesapeake Bay. But they’ve developed an affinity for nesting on utility poles. That can be life-threatening for the birds, and can cause power outages that impact us. Baltimore Gas and Electric has developed a program called “Osprey Watch” - to protect the birds AND the power lines. We hear about it from Sarah Knebel, Principal Environmental Project Manager at BGE. If you see an osprey nest on a utility pole, get note of the pole number or closest address, and e-mail [email protected]… or call 1-800-685-0123. You can see a video of an osprey nest on a utility pole here.