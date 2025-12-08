Baltimore joins Maryland and others in Northeast Public Health Collaborative

Baltimore is joining a healthcare coalition that strengthens public health awareness after recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention caused concern among city health officials and professional medical organizations.

The city will join the Northeast Public Health Collaborative.

It’s the second city after New York to join the organization, which is made up of 10 states as well.

The Northeast Public Health Collaborative is acting as a bulwark against what they perceive as a loosening of public health standards on a federal level that are endangering citizens.

Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Taylor says Baltimore was invited to join the coalition.

“A lot of the work that the states are able to do starts at the local level, including the collection of data, the collection of lab results, making sure that we get early alerts about any emerging illness threats,” Taylor said. “So, it's really important to have those larger cities within the collaboratives as well.”

The organization has already made recommendations for the COVID-19 vaccine, stating that all children above six months should be vaccinated, along with high-risk adults and people over 65.

Taylor spoke out against the CDC’s recent decision to revoke its recommendation for all newborns to get the Hepatitis B vaccines.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention also voted against recommending a combined measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox vaccine for children under four.

Maryland is part of the Northeast Public Health Collaborative and the larger Governor’s Public Health Alliance, which has similar goals.

“At a time when the federal government is telling the states, ‘You’re on your own,’ I’m proud to join other governors across the nation in the Governor's Public Health Alliance,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said in a social media post. “In Maryland, we believe that everyone should have access to affordable, effective health care. We will leave no Marylander behind.”

Taylor said the city and state will continue to work to make vaccines available to residents.