Amid an unprecedented reduction in homicides, Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said he would “terminate” his coordination with the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, which oversees the city’s flagship anti-violence initiative.

Bates outlined numerous complaints about the office, known as MONSE, and programs it funds, which he said operate behind a “veil of secrecy,” according to a seven-page letter sent to Mayor Brandon Scott Tuesday and obtained by The Banner. Bates wrote that, in light of “recent events and reports,” it was clear MONSE does not share his values of integrity and transparency.

In his letter, Bates said he would continue to prosecute cases brought by Baltimore Police as required by law, including cases designated by MONSE as being part of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy, Scott’s hallmark program. But, the state’s attorney’s office will “no longer directly coordinate with MONSE” within the framework of the strategy, he said.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner — Bates to cut ties with mayor’s public safety office, citing ‘cloak of secrecy’

