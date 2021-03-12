-
The pandemic has forced libraries to adapt, but how have those changes have impacted patrons? Baltimore’s Mayor says the city is ready for Phase One of…
Senator Ben Cardin visited what must be one of the safest schools in Maryland Thursday morning to talk with students about gun violence, both in and out…
Some state legislators who represent Baltimore in Annapolis are trying to increase state funding for programs designed to prevent gun violence before it…
343 people were killed in Baltimore last year, most of them, shot. In the wake of record homicides, two individuals are among those working on the street…
In late summer Baltimore residents organized a 72-hour “cease-fire” in hopes of stemming gun violence in their city. It wasn’t perfect. There were at…
The 72-hour Baltimore ceasefire ended Sunday night, broken four times by shootings over the weekend. Nonetheless, organizers said they hoped to continue…
Just over halfway through this year, Baltimore has crossed a frightening threshold: more than 200 city residents have been murdered. What can be done to…