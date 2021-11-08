© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Letrice Gant on Baltimore Ceasefire and the Nov 5-7 Ceasefire Weekend

Published November 8, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST
(courtesy Baltimore Ceasefire 365)
Baltimore Ceasefire 365 is a volunteer organization formed in 2017 to stop the epidemic of killing in Baltimore, to honor the victims, and to help bring healing to both the survivors and perpetrators of that violence.

Baltimore Ceasefire 365 is a volunteer organization founded 4 years ago to try to end the epidemic of violence in Baltimore, where so far this year, according to the Baltimore Police Department, 289 people have been murdered.

Four weekends each year, the group holds events to encourage those who would do harm to act peacefully, and to help those who are in danger or in mourning. On the Monday following each Ceasefire weekend, we check in with one of Ceasefire 365’s co-organizers.

Letrice Gant
Letrice Gant is one of the co-founders and co-organizers of Baltimore Ceasefire 365.

Letrice Gant, also one of the group's co-founders, joins us today, on Zoom, to discuss the weekend and the state of the Ceasefire movement. She also bears witness with us as we read our weekly list of those who have lost their lives to violence in Baltimore during the past seven days.

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayHomicidesGun ViolenceBaltimore Ceasefire
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
