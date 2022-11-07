Baltimore Ceasefire: Same bold mission, in search of a new name

Baltimore Ceasefire 365 is a community-based organization that for the past five years has been working to end violence in Baltimore. On four weekends each year, they hold events to promote non-violence, and to help those who are in danger or in mourning. And on the Mondays following each Ceasefire Weekend, we have been checking in with Ceasefire 365’s co-organizers.

Letrice Gant / Letrice gant is a co-organizer of Baltimore Ceasefire 365, and deputy director of the Baltimore Community Mediation Center. (courtesy photo)

This past weekend (November 4-6) was another such Ceasefire Weekend, and today, we're delighted to welcome once again, Letrice Gant, who is also Deputy Director of the Baltimore Community Mediation Center. That’s a non-profit organization that since 1995 has been providing free conflict resolution services to communities across the city.

Letrice Gant joins us on Zoom…

Letrice bears witness to our weekly reading of the names of those who lost their lives to violence in Baltimore last week...and she talks about some of the changes the Ceasefire movement is now undergoing to bring a more positive and uplifting message to the communities it serves...

