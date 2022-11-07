© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Baltimore Ceasefire: Same bold mission, in search of a new name

Published November 7, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST
Ceasefire Kids _Nov4-6.22_credit_KaitlinNewman_BaltimoreBanner.jpg
ALL IN FOR A GOOD CAUSE: Caydyn Smith, 4; Stori Woodard, 4; Koddee Shelton, 5 (visible, center); Amydhia Woodard, 8; and Truthe Woodard, 4 (visible, right), hold up signs at last Friday's weekend rally by Baltimore Ceasefire 365 on the corner of Allendale Street & Edmondson Avenue. Earlier in the day, organizers of the end-violence group held a news conference to alert the community that they will be rebranding, and looking to include more positive and uplifting imagery in their logo. (photo credit Kaitlin Newman/Baltimore Banner)

Baltimore Ceasefire 365 is a community-based organization that for the past five years has been working to end violence in Baltimore. On four weekends each year, they hold events to promote non-violence, and to help those who are in danger or in mourning. And on the Mondays following each Ceasefire Weekend, we have been checking in with Ceasefire 365’s co-organizers.

LetriceGant-BMoreCeasefire.jpg
Letrice Gant
/
Letrice gant is a co-organizer of Baltimore Ceasefire 365, and deputy director of the Baltimore Community Mediation Center. (courtesy photo)

This past weekend (November 4-6) was another such Ceasefire Weekend, and today, we're delighted to welcome once again, Letrice Gant, who is also Deputy Director of the Baltimore Community Mediation Center. That’s a non-profit organization that since 1995 has been providing free conflict resolution services to communities across the city.

Letrice Gant joins us on Zoom…

Letrice bears witness to our weekly reading of the names of those who lost their lives to violence in Baltimore last week...and she talks about some of the changes the Ceasefire movement is now undergoing to bring a more positive and uplifting message to the communities it serves...

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore CeasefireHomicidesGun ViolenceErricka BridgefordLetrice Gant
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall