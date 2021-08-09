The Baltimore Ceasefire Weekend: Positive Energies For A City In Need

This past weekend, August 6th through 8th, was a Ceasefire Weekend, one of four observed each year by Baltimore Ceasefire 365, the grassroots, community-led non-profit organized in 2017 in response to Baltimore's epidemic of violence. The Weekends, held annually on the Mother's Day weekend in May and the first weekends of February, August and November, are designed to galvanize community interest in the quest to end the killings in the city, and to generate positive and healing energies in response to the negativity of violence.

Darnyle Wharton is a community activist and one of the original co-organizers of Baltimore Ceasefire 365.

One of Baltimore Ceasefire 365’s original co-organizers is Darnyle Wharton. He joins us today to bear witness to our weekly reading of the Names of the Fallen — Baltimoreans who lost their lives to violence during the past week — and to describe some of the uplifting events he and the rest of the Ceasefire Organizing Squad helped to stage for this past Ceasefire Weekend.

Darnyle Wharton joins us on Zoom from his home in Baltimore.