The Ceasefire Weekend, Feb 4-6: Some reflections from Letrice Gant

Since 2017, four times each year, a wonderful organization - Baltimore Ceasefire 365 - organizes events over the course of a weekend that send out a call to end violence, and for everyone in Baltimore to commit to be a part of creating the change we want to see in our city. Ceasefire Weekends bring people together to acknowledge the pain and heartbreak that the homicides in our city cause for the families and friends of the victims of violence, and to raise up the voices of those who are working for peace.

Letrice Gant / Letrice Gant is a co-founder and co-organizer of Baltimore Ceasefire 365 (courtesy photo)

Joining Tom to discuss the Ceasefire Weekend, and to share witness on our weekly reading of the Names of Baltimore homicide victims, is Letrice Gant, a co-organizer of Baltimore Ceasefire 365.

She joins us on Zoom.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

