© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

The Ceasefire Weekend, Feb 4-6: Some reflections from Letrice Gant

Published February 7, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST
Ceasefire-Logo-cropped.jpg
Baltimore Ceasefire 365
/
Baltimore Ceasefire 365 was organized in 2017 to urge Baltimore residents to help bring an end to violence, and to heal those victimized by, or committing, that violence. (image courtesy Baltimore Ceasefire 365)

Since 2017, four times each year, a wonderful organization - Baltimore Ceasefire 365 - organizes events over the course of a weekend that send out a call to end violence, and for everyone in Baltimore to commit to be a part of creating the change we want to see in our city. Ceasefire Weekends bring people together to acknowledge the pain and heartbreak that the homicides in our city cause for the families and friends of the victims of violence, and to raise up the voices of those who are working for peace.

LetriceGant-BMoreCeasefire.jpg
Letrice Gant
/
Letrice Gant is a co-founder and co-organizer of Baltimore Ceasefire 365 (courtesy photo)

Joining Tom to discuss the Ceasefire Weekend, and to share witness on our weekly reading of the Names of Baltimore homicide victims, is Letrice Gant, a co-organizer of Baltimore Ceasefire 365.

She joins us on Zoom.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore CeasefireNames of Baltimore's fallen
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre