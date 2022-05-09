Baltimore Community Mediation Center & The Ceasefire Weekend

This past weekend, Baltimore Ceasefire 365 coordinated a number of events to call attention to the pain and trauma caused by the excessive levels of violence in our city. Ceasefire Weekends are held four times a year, and after each one, we pause here on Midday to reflect on how all of us can act to reduce violence and heal those who are broken by it.

Joining Tom today are Erricka Bridgeford. She’s a co-organizer of Baltimore Ceasefire 365 and the Executive Director of the Baltimore Community Mediation Center, which she co-founded in 1995 with Tom's other two guests:

Letrice Gant is another co-organizer of Baltimore Ceasefire and the Mediation Center’s Deputy Director…

Michelle Herring is also a co-organizer of Baltimore Ceasefire and the Mediation Center’s Neighborhood Peace Coordinator…

They all join us on Zoom from Baltimore.