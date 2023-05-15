Baltimore Peace Movement: A report on their weekend of healing

The Baltimore Peace Movement is a community-based non-profit group that works to end violence in Baltimore.

On Mother’s Day weekend and three other weekends every year, they hold events to encourage all of us to act peacefully, and to help those who are in danger or in mourning.

On the Mondays following each Peace Movement weekend, we check in with the group’s co-organizers.

Letrice Gant is also Deputy Director of the Baltimore Community Mediation Center. Since 1995 they’ve been providing free conflict resolution services to communities across the city.

Sloane Brown/Baltimore Snap / Baltimore Peace Movement co-organizers Erricka Bridgeford (left) and Letrice Gant, shown at a March, 2018 Baltimore Ceasefire fundraiser hosted by Homegrown Baltimore. (photo by Sloane Brown for Baltimore SNAP)



