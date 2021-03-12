-
The science journal Neuron published a paper in July on the underrepresentation of African Americans in brain research, specifically in genomic studies…
-
This episode is about a virtual block that makes up the current world of one fascinating and unusual young man. His name is James Burrows. He’s a musical…
-
Artists who face challenges -- whether physical, developmental or emotional -- find a welcoming space at Make Studio. This month marks eight years that…
-
Unlocking a Musical Mind, Letitia VanSant’s “Parts & Labor,” and Jason Tinney’s “Ripple Meets the DeJames Burrows and Max Bent have created a catalogue of songs that offer insights into an autistic mind; music and conversation with LetitiaVanSant; and…
-
James Burrows and Max Bent have created a catalogue of songs that offer insights into an autistic mind; Lizzie Skurnick previews her book, That Should Be…