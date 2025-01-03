Serving up more than sweets, this Baltimore cafe walks the talk about autism awareness

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder is a neurological and developmental disorder that can affect how people interact, communicate, learn, and behave. It’s typically diagnosed in children by about age five in the U.S., according to the National Autism Data Center.

At Zoe’s Just Dezzerts in Baltimore’s Federal Hill neighborhood, people with autism are celebrated for their talents and differences, and the employees help raise awareness of autism each day. We meet Zoe and her mom, Jennifer Goldszmidt, and employee Kelsey Parker.

Then Taya Dunn Johnson, from the Autism Society of Baltimore-Chesapeake, tells us about the resources and support the non-profit provides for people with autism and their families.

Links: Zoe's Just Dezzerts events; Autism Society of Baltimore-Chesapeake, The Shafer Center for Early Intervention.