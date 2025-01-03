© 2025 WYPR
Serving up more than sweets, this Baltimore cafe walks the talk about autism awareness

By Melissa Gerr
Published January 3, 2025 at 10:06 AM EST
Jennifer Goldszmidt (L) and her husband opened Zoe's Just Dezzerts in Federal Hill so that their daughter, Zoe (R), who has autism, could have a place to work and socialize. More than half of the cafe's employees are on the autism spectrum. Photo: ZJD
Kelsey Parker loves country music and working at Zoe's Just Dezzerts. The cafe with locations in Federal Hill and Mt. Vernon, is dedicated to hiring people on the autism spectrum. Photo: ZJD
Taya Dunn Johnson (R), pictured with her son who has autism, serves on the board of The Autism Society of Baltimore-Chesapeake. Photo: Taya Dunn Johnson
Autism, or autism spectrum disorder is a neurological and developmental disorder that can affect how people interact, communicate, learn, and behave. It’s typically diagnosed in children by about age five in the U.S., according to the National Autism Data Center.

At Zoe’s Just Dezzerts in Baltimore’s Federal Hill neighborhood, people with autism are celebrated for their talents and differences, and the employees help raise awareness of autism each day. We meet Zoe and her mom, Jennifer Goldszmidt, and employee Kelsey Parker.

Then Taya Dunn Johnson, from the Autism Society of Baltimore-Chesapeake, tells us about the resources and support the non-profit provides for people with autism and their families.

Links: Zoe's Just Dezzerts events; Autism Society of Baltimore-Chesapeake, The Shafer Center for Early Intervention.

Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
