© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Going beyond autism awareness month, it's awareness everyday

By Melissa Gerr
Published April 23, 2024 at 10:10 AM EDT
Jennifer Goldschmidt (L) and her husband opened Zoe's Just Dezzerts in Federal Hill so that their daughter, Zoe (R), who has autism, could have a place to work and socialize. More than half of the cafe's employees are on the autism spectrum. Photo: Jennifer Goldschmidt
Jennifer Goldschmidt (L) and her husband opened Zoe's Just Dezzerts in Federal Hill so that their daughter, Zoe (R), who has autism, could have a place to work and socialize. More than half of the cafe's employees are on the autism spectrum. Photo: Jennifer Goldschmidt

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, is typically diagnosed in children by about age five in the U.S., according to the National Autism Data Center. About 1 in 36 American children are affected by autism, up from 1 in 44 from previous data.

April is autism awareness month. But at Zoe’s Just Dezzerts in Baltimore’s Federal Hill neighborhood, autism awareness is part of every day. We visit with Zoe, her mom, Jennifer Goldschmidt, and Kelsey Parker, another employee.

Then Taya Dunn Johnson from the Autism Society of Baltimore-Chesapeake tells us about the resources and support the non-profit provides for people with autism and their families.

Links: Zoe's Just Dezzerts events; Autism Society of Baltimore-Chesapeake, Awareness event Sat. April 27; and Making Autism Work on Sun. April 28th at Coppin State, geared toward helping Autistic adults navigate job searches, resume building, mock interviews.

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR Programs
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a Senior Producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr