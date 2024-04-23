Going beyond autism awareness month, it's awareness everyday

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, is typically diagnosed in children by about age five in the U.S., according to the National Autism Data Center. About 1 in 36 American children are affected by autism, up from 1 in 44 from previous data.

April is autism awareness month. But at Zoe’s Just Dezzerts in Baltimore’s Federal Hill neighborhood, autism awareness is part of every day. We visit with Zoe, her mom, Jennifer Goldschmidt, and Kelsey Parker, another employee.

Then Taya Dunn Johnson from the Autism Society of Baltimore-Chesapeake tells us about the resources and support the non-profit provides for people with autism and their families.

Links: Zoe's Just Dezzerts events; Autism Society of Baltimore-Chesapeake, Awareness event Sat. April 27; and Making Autism Work on Sun. April 28th at Coppin State, geared toward helping Autistic adults navigate job searches, resume building, mock interviews.