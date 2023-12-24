Baltimore’s B&O Railroad Museum brings sensory-friendly holiday cheer to visitors

The holidays are a time of joy, but they can also be a bit overwhelming. Between the crowds, blinking lights, loud noises and smells can stress out people who are sensitive to sensory input, especially those who are neurodiverse.

Many organizations are trying to make holiday events more accessible for everyone by offering sensory friendly accommodations.

Baltimore’s B&O Railroad Museum is doing just that with its Polar Express ride to the North Pole.

Henry “Harry” Lockwood, an eight-year-old with autism, is took his first ride on the sensory friendly version of the Polar Express.

Like many kids with autism or other neurodivergences sometimes too much stimulation or too little can cause him to feel anxious or distressed.

“My biggest fear is coming to an event like this and I've had to really build my confidence,” said Pam Stiener, Lockwood’s mother. “I first make sure I’m ready, my hands are free, because he's quick. I’m wearing sneakers generally. I’ve got fidgets to keep him occupied, things that can distract him. I've got a toolkit in my purse to try to navigate and then I think it's important to always know when enough is enough and to walk away.”

Lee Ann Spear, the educational specialist for school and sensory programs at the museum, said the museum has a sensory map to help parents prepare for what sensory situations might arise.

“It's overlaid with the sensory experience. So if there's a sudden change in lighting, or a section of the experience is particularly loud, where character interactions will happen. All of that is laid out on that map,” she said.

The museum provides noise-blocking headphones for those situations. There’s also fidget toys available for people who feel understimulated and a sensory tent once you arrive at the North Pole section of the ride that is away from loud noises and light. Some museum staff are also trained to help out when sensory sensitive people need assistance.

Lockwood is someone who often needs more stimulation in the form of pressure, chewing, hugs and lights, which makes the Polar Express an optimal experience for him.

Once on the ride there’s plenty to keep Henry occupied, like dancing train employees and a visit from Santa.

Henry’s favorite part was the bells that were handed out.

By the time the train ride it over though, Henry is starting to get a little tired of the situation.

Lockwood’s parents took him to the sensory tent where he was able to chill out on a beanbag before heading home and asking for more hot chocolate.