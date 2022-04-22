The unique gift of a child with autism

One out of 44 children in the US is affected by autism. The diagnosis can be scary for parents, but the growing array of resources and support has changed the landscape for those living with autism, and for their families.

Taya Dunn Johnson, vice president of the board of The Autism Society of Baltimore Chesapeake, talks about how raising a son with autism has opened her eyes to honor differences in all people. She’s devoted to autism advocacy, and works to dispel myths:

“If you’ve met one person with autism, that’s it. You’ve just met one person with autism. No two individuals present exactly the same way.”

