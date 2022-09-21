© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
On The Record

Understanding the spectrum of autism through DNA

Published September 21, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
Kathy Kmonicek/AP
Kathleen Lanese of Kings Park, N.Y., poses her two autistic sons Brendan, 14, and Kevin, 10, on swing, at her sister-in-law's home. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

SPARK -- a large database of DNA from people with autism and their families -- offers insight into the spectrum of the disorder.

Neuropsychologist Ericka Wodka of Kennedy Krieger Institute explains how the enormous number of SPARK participants helps researchers investigate other conditions that commonly affect people with autism.

Angie Auldridge, whose son, Mark, has autism, tells how genetic testing revealed a rare mutation and set his treatment on a different path.

Connect with SPARK through Kennedy Krieger Institute.

