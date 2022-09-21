Understanding the spectrum of autism through DNA

SPARK -- a large database of DNA from people with autism and their families -- offers insight into the spectrum of the disorder.

Neuropsychologist Ericka Wodka of Kennedy Krieger Institute explains how the enormous number of SPARK participants helps researchers investigate other conditions that commonly affect people with autism.

Angie Auldridge, whose son, Mark, has autism, tells how genetic testing revealed a rare mutation and set his treatment on a different path.

Connect with SPARK through Kennedy Krieger Institute.