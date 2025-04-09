How to give young men and boys the resources they need in Baltimore
1 of 5 — thumbnail_FAV IMG_3909.jpg
St. Ignatius Loyola Academy's robotics team prepares their robot for an upcoming competition. Photo: Jennifer A. Summers
2 of 5 — thumbnail_FAV IMG_9840.jpg
As a part of our annual day of service, St. Ignatius Loyola Academy students and faculty prepared casseroles for a local homeless shelter. Photo: Jennifer A. Summers
3 of 5 — thumbnail_IMG_5728.jpg
St. Ignatius Loyola Academy students learn about reading nautical charts on board the Sisbee. Photo: Jennifer A. Summers
4 of 5 — thumbnail_IMG_9280.jpg
An 8th grade student assists a 6th grade student to tie his first official school tie at the Academy's Sixth Grade Tie Ceremony. Photo: Jennifer A. Summers
5 of 5 — thumbnail_FAV IMG_3556.jpg
St. Ignatius Loyola Academy students access learning resources during afternoon study hall. Photo: Jennifer A. Summers
Laying out his plans for Maryland in a speech two months ago, Gov. Wes Moore called for more focus on what boys and young men are going through. This morning, we’ll try to understand what’s going on with men and boys, by talking with two men who spend a lot of time thinking about it, and trying to improve things.
Alex Zequeira is president of Saint Ignatius Loyola Academy, and Andrew Reiner, a senior lecturer at Towson University and the author of "Better Boys, Better Men: The New Masculinity that Creates Greater Courage and Emotional Resiliency.”