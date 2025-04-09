How to give young men and boys the resources they need in Baltimore

Laying out his plans for Maryland in a speech two months ago, Gov. Wes Moore called for more focus on what boys and young men are going through. This morning, we’ll try to understand what’s going on with men and boys, by talking with two men who spend a lot of time thinking about it, and trying to improve things.

Alex Zequeira is president of Saint Ignatius Loyola Academy, and Andrew Reiner, a senior lecturer at Towson University and the author of "Better Boys, Better Men: The New Masculinity that Creates Greater Courage and Emotional Resiliency.”

