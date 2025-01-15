Baltimore history comes alive at Village Learning Place

Baltimore is rich with history, and the Baltimore City Historical Society wants to make sure people understand just how special and complex it is. For more than 15 years they’ve teamed up with the Village Learning Place to present Baltimore History Evenings, inviting speakers to detail stories that make up Charm City’s past. They happen at 7 pm the third Thursday of each month, beginning Jan. 16, through June.

We talk with historian, author and co-chair of the history evenings committee for BCHS, Deborah Weiner, and with Nicole Fabricant, Anthropology professor at Towson University to get a preview.

Links: First event: ‘Who has Coal Fever? The Invisible Violence of the Coal Supply Chain from Extraction to Export,' Baltimore History Evenings.