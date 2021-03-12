Baltimore History

-
Last March Baltimore Heritage put its crowd-pleasing, illuminating walking tours on hold. Since then the small but mighty staff has been churning out…
In 2015, there were over seven-hundred Confederate monuments displayed in cities, parks, and towns throughout the United States. Since that time more than…
By 1955, Keith's Theater on Lexington Street had been in decline for years. Management was looking into ways to close it. To their surprise, a lead act on…
In 1938, a 30-year old aviator landed his plane in Ireland. Upon deplaning, he said that he had been headed for California. He became a national hero and…
To control traffic flow at one of the world's busiest intersections, Baltimore City used a horse named Bob and policeman named Bill. They were stationed…
In April, 1973, the Lord Baltimore Hotel staged a grand opening and served exotic dinner fare never before seen on the same table. The results were not…
Carl Pund, a young boy from West Baltimore, entered the Baltimore City yo-yo contest in 1964. The winner was to be awarded a trip to Disneyland. Carl won…
"Tunnel Joe" escapes from prison in a creative way.
The B&O Mt. Royal Station provided rocking chairs for its patrons and when the rocking chairs mysteriously disappeared, Baltimoreans got furious.
The moment in history when Maryland;s Governor McKeldin announces to General Eisenhower that he (McKeldin) is "thinking of running for President myself"!