Tracking pandemic recovery across Baltimore's neighborhoods

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published August 7, 2024 at 10:31 AM EDT
Juha Uitto/Flickr

It will take years to untangle the many ways in which the pandemic affected life in Baltimore. From employment opportunities and educational choices to decisions about whether to buy a house or have a baby-- the only way to understand COVID’s consequences is to look at the data.

We speak with Amanda Phillips de Lucas, who directs the Baltimore Neighborhood Indicators Alliance, part of the University of Baltimore's Jacob France Institute.

Each year, BNIA publishes its Vital Signs report, which brings together more than 100 indicators - like household size or unemployment rate - to create a snapshot of the quality of life in Baltimore’s neighborhoods. The Vital Signs reports are retrospective; this year’s report looks at the health of Baltimore communities in 2022.

Links:
Vital Signs 22
State of the Neighborhoods - Vital Signs 22

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
