Tracking pandemic recovery across Baltimore's neighborhoods

It will take years to untangle the many ways in which the pandemic affected life in Baltimore. From employment opportunities and educational choices to decisions about whether to buy a house or have a baby-- the only way to understand COVID’s consequences is to look at the data.

We speak with Amanda Phillips de Lucas, who directs the Baltimore Neighborhood Indicators Alliance, part of the University of Baltimore's Jacob France Institute.

Each year, BNIA publishes its Vital Signs report, which brings together more than 100 indicators - like household size or unemployment rate - to create a snapshot of the quality of life in Baltimore’s neighborhoods. The Vital Signs reports are retrospective; this year’s report looks at the health of Baltimore communities in 2022.

Links:

Vital Signs 22

State of the Neighborhoods - Vital Signs 22

