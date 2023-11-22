© 2023 WYPR
Series on Baltimore after-school programs highlights efforts to entertain, keep kids safe

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published November 22, 2023
“It's not just a cookie cutter opportunity that we bring into a school,” said Alexandria Warrick (center), executive director of Elev8 Baltimore. “We bring a framework, and then based on the school's needs and opportunities that are in this community, we are able to customize.” Photo by Bri Hatch/WYPR.
“It's not just a cookie cutter opportunity that we bring into a school,” said Alexandria Warrick Adams (center), executive director of Elev8 Baltimore. “We bring a framework, and then based on the school's needs and opportunities that are in this community, we are able to customize.”

A rich web of nonprofits serves young people in Baltimore, working in schools and neighborhoods to keep kids engaged in positive activities. We speak with Bri Hatch, who covers education for WYPR, about a new collaborative journalism project to examine the challenges and successes experienced by children and teens in our region.

Baltimore nonprofit aims to curb youth crime with citywide after-school programs
Budding Baltimore nonprofit helps youth realize their untapped potential

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
