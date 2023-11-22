Series on Baltimore after-school programs highlights efforts to entertain, keep kids safe
A rich web of nonprofits serves young people in Baltimore, working in schools and neighborhoods to keep kids engaged in positive activities. We speak with Bri Hatch, who covers education for WYPR, about a new collaborative journalism project to examine the challenges and successes experienced by children and teens in our region.
