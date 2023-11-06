Rep. Sarbanes's priorities in his last term; an ambitious plan for Harborplace

Why is Democrat John Sarbanes leaving Congress after nine terms? What will he focus on during his last 14 months in public office? Plus: Baltimore Banner reporter Adam Willis on redrawing city-council districts and an ambitious plan to reimagine the Inner Harbor.

Read:

Harborplace developer pitches 900 residential units, rooftop park at Inner Harbor

Safe Streets staffer charged, Belair-Edison operations suspended following FBI raid

City Council approves Baltimore redistricting map, countering mayor’s proposal

