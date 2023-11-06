© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Rep. Sarbanes's priorities in his last term; an ambitious plan for Harborplace

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published November 6, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST
U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes recently announced he will not seek re-election in 2024. MCB Real Estate has unveiled its plan to redevelop Baltimore's Inner Harbor. Credit: Congressman John Sarbanes
U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes recently announced he will not seek re-election in 2024. MCB Real Estate has unveiled its plan to redevelop Baltimore's Inner Harbor. Credit: Congressman John Sarbanes' Facebook page/Marcus Payne of The Baltimore Banner

Why is Democrat John Sarbanes leaving Congress after nine terms? What will he focus on during his last 14 months in public office? Plus: Baltimore Banner reporter Adam Willis on redrawing city-council districts and an ambitious plan to reimagine the Inner Harbor.

Read:
Harborplace developer pitches 900 residential units, rooftop park at Inner Harbor
Safe Streets staffer charged, Belair-Edison operations suspended following FBI raid
City Council approves Baltimore redistricting map, countering mayor’s proposal

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordJohn SarbanesHarborplaceSafe StreetsBaltimore City Council
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie