On The Record

Baltimore City conducted an internal probe into the Brooklyn Day mass shooting. What did it find?

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published September 8, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT
Acting Baltimore police commissioner Richard Worley speaks at a press conference August 31 to announce more arrests for the Brooklyn Day shooting.
Emily Hofstaedter
Poor planning, too few connections in the community, not enough patrolling. An internal “after-action report” says these factors contributed to July’s mass shooting in Brooklyn, which killed two. What will police do to prevent such tragedies?

We speak with WYPR reporter Emily Hofstaedter, who’s been closely following the Brooklyn shooting and its aftermath, and Ben Conark, criminal justice reporter for our news partner, The Baltimore Banner.

Links:
City of Baltimore Releases Agency After-Action Reports Following Mass Shooting at Brooklyn Homes
Baltimore recommends “leadership changes” for BPD in Brooklyn shooting After-Action Report
Residents share gratitude, ask for more resources at Brooklyn Day shooting community forum

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
