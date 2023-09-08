Baltimore City conducted an internal probe into the Brooklyn Day mass shooting. What did it find?

Poor planning, too few connections in the community, not enough patrolling. An internal “after-action report” says these factors contributed to July’s mass shooting in Brooklyn, which killed two. What will police do to prevent such tragedies?

We speak with WYPR reporter Emily Hofstaedter, who’s been closely following the Brooklyn shooting and its aftermath, and Ben Conark, criminal justice reporter for our news partner, The Baltimore Banner.

Links:

City of Baltimore Releases Agency After-Action Reports Following Mass Shooting at Brooklyn Homes

Baltimore recommends “leadership changes” for BPD in Brooklyn shooting After-Action Report

Residents share gratitude, ask for more resources at Brooklyn Day shooting community forum

